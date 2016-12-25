3rd escaped Cocke Co. inmate captured

Six men escaped from the Cocke County Jail Annex during the early morning hours of Christmas Day. Investigators said the inmates escaped through a hole behind a stainless steel toilet.

According to the sheriff, "The inmates escaped after a water leak occurred behind a wall unit stainless steel toilet. Apparently the bolts holding the unit rusted out and there was prior damage to the concrete due to plumbing repairs. The inmates vandalized the lavatory removing it from the wall and gained access to a hole which led outside of the facility."

Investigators said John Mark Speir was caught at a home in Cosby and Steven Lewis was captured after a foot chase in the Carson Springs Community. During Speir's arrest, Daniel Speir and Jarred Schoondermark were charged with harboring a fugitive. The sheriff confirmed that a third inmate, Eric S. Click, was captured on Monday.

The following three men are still unaccounted for: John Thomas Shehee, Harce Wade Allen, and David Wayne Frazier.