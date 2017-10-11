Study: Americans expected to spend $9 billion on Halloween

"It's fun, you know, it's a night of being something that you're not just for one night," said Stephanie Plante, a Halloween shopper. "You enjoy it. You just kind of go all out."

Sometimes by going all out, that means all out of money. According to a study just released by the National Retail Federation, this year Americans are expected to break a new record and spend over $9 billion dollars on all of those frightening festivities.

Consumers are expected to spend an average of $86.13 per person.

"We have spent probably close to $500, if not more, in candy, and I'm probably going to get more just in case," said Plante.

It's a scary amount of money to spend on candy, but Mellisa Wells told Local 8 News Reporter Amanda Ferguson she wants to make sure all trick-or -treaters get a piece of the pie.

"We prepare for one thousand kids usually, and it ends up being way more than that, and we end up spending a lot more money", said Mellisa Wells, a Halloween shopper.

The money is replaceable. It's the memories that remain, and that's why these families said they do it.

"Each year you think 'Oh gosh, so much money for the kids', but in the end everyone looks forward to this neighborhood and all the kids tell each other about it at school, said Wells.

"It kind of brings families together, you get together, you decorate, you celebrate and you have a good time," said Plante.